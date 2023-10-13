We must be united for our economy, democracy to prosper - Sen Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, says Nigerians have to be united in order for the nation’s economy and democracy to prosper.

Akume made this known when he received in his office, a delegation from the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Chris Alozie in Abuja.

”Nigerians must work together for the peace of the country and the development of our democracy and economy.

“We must be united always as a people. As the Sadauna of Sokoto used to say, the prime of the knowledge, our strength lies in our diversity. That is very true till this moment.

“Together, we will continue to come up with things that will continue to grow this democracy, grow our economy.

“That is what we need in this country. If there is prosperity, all of us will benefit. If there is chaos, all of us will be victims.

“So, given your maturity, I have every reason to believe that this forum will continue to play a key role in promoting the unity and stability of our dear country,” Akume said.

The SGF assured the forum that he would attend its upcoming annual meeting scheduled for Oct. 21, Earlier, Akomas, who was former Deputy Governor of Abia said that the stability of the government at subnational level was critical to the stability and development of Nigeria.

Akomas said that in that regard, the forum would be holding its annual conference on Oct. 21 to promote cordial relationship and stability at the subnational level.

“We are holding a summit and it is geared towards enhancing cordial relationship to ensure that relationship between various stakeholders in the running of affairs of the states, capture and help us attain the developmental goals as set by the states and the nation at large.

“If we do well, if there is stability, if there is unity, if there is peace, if there is understanding in the running of affairs of our states, it will also encourage and strengthen the government at the center so that development can be easier, seamless and more understandable.

“Above all, our focus and target is for peace, unity and progress of the country.

“Our major goal is the public interest, so that at the end of the day, governance and those of us in government will deliver to the people,” he stated.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Akomas said that the conference would among other things also address the current crisis between governors and their deputies, tapping from experience of those who once occupied the same office.

“We have people who have served as deputy governors, that became governors and that are still very much with us.

“We will be bringing out their experiences. This is a reservoir of expertise of knowledge and that is why we are ensuring that we come together to make this available to our nation for the well-being, goodness and progress of the country, “ he added.

Akomas said that the forum have been in existence and we’ve been carrying out several activities.

“Every year we have our annual congress, which is like an annual general meeting, but the difference this year is that we are going to hold a special summit for serving deputy governors, who are actually associate members of the forum.

