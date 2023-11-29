ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abbas stated that the budget shouldn't be seen as a mere financial document but a reflection of collective resolve to address the most critical needs of citizens.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

Recommended articles

Abbas said this while giving his remarks during the presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill by President Bola Tinubu. He said it was a well-known fact that millions of the citizenry were living through incredibly difficult times.

He said, “For this reason, they also look to the Tinubu-led government to provide quick and sustainable solutions.”

According to him, the antecedents of the President and your track record in governance inspire a lot of hope in Nigerians, and it is for this reason that we cannot afford to fail Nigerians. He said, “If anyone can change the rot and chart a new course for Nigeria, it is you.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have no doubt whatsoever that we can measure up to the expectations of Nigerians through your visionary leadership and the commitment of the National Assembly."

He stated the budget laid before the lawmakers should not be seen as a mere financial document but as a reflection of our collective resolve to address the most critical needs of our long-suffering citizens.

He said, in order to promote economic growth and development, the 2024 Budget should prioritised social welfare programmes to help reduce poverty and inequality. He added, “Equally important is job creation and youth empowerment in view of the large and ever-growing youth population."

He said failure to do this would amount to failure to invest in the future of the country, adding that the budget must prioritise investment in education and healthcare. This, according to him, is critical to human capital development and a more productive workforce.

He said, “Infrastructure development is another critical area of importance, which is crucial for economic growth, adding that the biggest challenge was balancing these priorities within the constraints of available resources."

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas said in view of the related challenge of a high level of public debt, NASS would ensure that the 2024 budget includes concrete strategies for sustainable debt management.

This, he said, includes measures to increase revenue and control expenditure, adding that the focus should be on raising more revenue through tax reform, fiscal reform, and subsidy reform. Others include foreign exchange convergence, and centralised revenue collection among others.

The sparker called for an urgent need for revenue-generating agencies to double their targets to meet the ₦18 trillion in revenue projected in the budget. He added that the effectiveness and legitimacy of fiscal policies depend to a very large extent on public support.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

INEC presents Certificate of Return to APC’s Age-Suleiman

INEC presents Certificate of Return to APC’s Age-Suleiman

We shall scrutinise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Budget – Senate President Akpabio affirms

We shall scrutinise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Budget – Senate President Akpabio affirms

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders coexistence of old, new naira notes

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders coexistence of old, new naira notes

Appeal Court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Appeal Court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills