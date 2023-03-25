ADVERTISEMENT
We are sorry - 594 repentant terrorists beg Nigerians for forgiveness

News Agency Of Nigeria

They tendered the apology during their graduation ceremony with took place at Malam Sidi camp run by the Nigerian Army, under Operation Safe Corridor.

Repentant Boko Haram terrorists/Illustration [Businessday]
Repentant Boko Haram terrorists/Illustration [Businessday]

The ex-insurgents, numbering 594, had completed a six-month De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme in Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

“We apologise to Nigerians and our various state governments, our communities, and everyone seated here should extend our apology to all and sundry in the various communities we came from.

“We are very sorry and we are not going back to this atrocity,” said Muhammad Abba, who spoke on behalf of the Ex-Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

“We have taken the oath of allegiance to our peaceful and lovely country, Nigeria.

“We know the consequences of taking an oath with the Qur’an or the Holy Bible.

“Whenever you betray your oath, God will not be happy and He will also punish you. Even if you escape the security agencies of Nigeria, you cannot escape the wrath of God,“ he said.

Abba further assured that the ex-insurgents would remain loyal and faithful to Nigeria and work towards the peace and stability of the country.

Now that we have been trained and are going back to our respective societies, we will always extend our hands of peace and love to everyone, because we have understood that there is no culture or belief that is greater than being human.

“We have learnt a lot about religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the society; without peace, a child that says his mother will not sleep, he too will not sleep,” he said.

The ex-insurgents commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating and ensuring the continuity of the DRR programme.

We assure him that he will not regret initiating the programme,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 594 deradicalised ex-insurgents will be taken back to their communities.

According to the camp Commandant, Col. Uche Nnabuihe three of the ex-insurgents were from the Niger Republic and one from Chad.

He added that six of the deradicalised insurgents are Christians.

Nnabuihe also said 15 were from Adamawa, 495 Borno, 16 were from Kano, three from Gombe, 16 were from Yobe, 13 Kaduna, and one from Kogi.

He added that 12 of the ex-insurgents were from Bauchi, five each from Jigawa and Katsina, four from Kebbi, one each from Nasarawa and Plateau, and two from Zamfara.

