ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) says it engaging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its new directives to commercial banks to collect their customers’ social media handles.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of NDPC
Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of NDPC

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the CBN on June 26, directed banks to obtain the social media handles of customers as part of enhanced Customer Due Diligence (CDD) regulations.

Olatunji said that before the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA), on June 12, indiscriminate collection of citizens’ data by Data Controller Organisations was not taken seriously. He explained that there were prerequisite steps any Data Controller must take prior to the collection of data from data subjects.

He also said that any organisation that defaulted was going against the law and causing a data breach, as well as would attract fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are provisions in the law to go against any data controller be it private or government office, NGOs, hotels, because we are pro-citizens.

“The whole idea of this law is to protect the rights, the interests of Nigerians who are data subjects.

“We are already engaging with the CBN to let them know that what they have done is against the law because there are basic principles you must meet when you want to collect citizens’ data.

“There is data minimisation, meaning you don’t collect data beyond the purpose for which it was intended, purpose limitation, what purpose is it for,’’ he explained.

According to him, asking for social media handles is not necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that if the collection of the social media handles happened under public interest, which could include to monitor some transactions, there should be proper awareness to the customers.

Olatunji added that they would be inquiring on why the CDD regulation came up and how best to resolve that in line with global best practices. On the issue of government tapping into some citizens’ mobile communications, perhaps for national security, among other reasons, Olatunji said that there were guidelines to follow.

He said the commission would be engaging with a lot of government institutions, data controllers, to sensitise them on the requirements of the NDPA and data collection prerequisites.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023