We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

The CDS made the commitment on Friday in Kaduna when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Uba Sani at the government house.

He said, “For terrorists and bandits, it’s just a matter of time. We are coming after them and we are going to get them to leave the country completely.”

According to him, “We are re-assessing our theatres of operation to make them more robust and more result-oriented.”

He explained that the military is expanding its operation to close the gap while changing its mode of operation which could be both kinetic and non-kinetic.

“As military officers, you must take the two operations together, deploying more troops to close the gap in other to make it more difficult for terrorists to move about freely,” he noted.

The CDS also appealed to everyone to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements, adding that everyone has a role to play in security.

Musa reiterated the desire to make Kaduna peaceful, following its strategic nature, and the fact that people regard Kaduna as a home to all.

He assured that the military would come out successful from all the security and economic challenges.

On his part, Gov. Uba Sani renewed the state government’s appeal for the prolonged stay of the Special Forces in the ongoing campaign against banditry and terrorism.

He also requested that Operation Safe Haven in the Southern Kaduna general area be expanded due to the challenges around Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kaoru and Sanga Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He said such an expansion would go a long way in containing threats and consolidating ongoing efforts in those areas.

The governor also noted that measures are required in the Birnin Gwari general area, to restrict bandits and terrorists from using the Kuduro, Kuyanbana and Kamuku forests as their hideouts.

He said there is also the need to further constrict the corridors connecting Birnin Gwari with neighbouring States like Zamfara, Niger and Katsina, and stop criminals from using the corridors.

According to him, “We have stepped up efforts towards inter-state collaboration in the fight against banditry and terrorism.”

Sani said he is in constant touch with his colleague Governors and strategies are being fine-tuned to deny criminal elements safe havens or hideouts in any of the neighbouring states in the North West or North Central.

He also assured of the state government’s commitment to sustain the cordial relationship with the military.

“Remember that you can always count on our earnest prayers, sincere support and best wishes as you lead the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

