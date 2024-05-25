Water will flow in most parts of Enugu metropolis before May 29 - Mbah's govt

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Felix Nnamani, disclosed this during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

He said the state government had been changing old pipes with new ones to ensure that those living within the water map in the state had access to water supply.

“We zoned the state into 10 zones comprising the GRA, Trans-Ekulu, Uwani, Emene, Abakpa Nike, Independence Layout and others and we are working hard to ensure that those with reticulation issues will get water before May, 29.

“In Trans-Ekulu, we have laid new pipes up to the bridge, New Haven is completed, we have laid new pipes in Emene and have changed old pipes from Abakpa to Nike Grammar School.

“We are also working hard so that the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu and the Liberty Estate get water before Gov. Peter Mbah’s one year in office,” he said.

He maintained that reticulation lines in most areas of the state capital had been fixed while the government had engaged experts to connect water to new extensions that were not in the original Enugu capital water map.

The Commissioner explained that the state was currently generating 120 million litres of water per day from its water schemes at Ajali and 9th Mile, adding that the delay in reticulation in some areas of the state was due to the government’s effort to replace old water pipes.

“The things we do underground are not like other infrastructure that you see physically and appreciate.

“It is a process that is ongoing. We have a governor who is willing and committed to his word of providing water for the Enugu people. We want everything done before Gov. Peter Mbah’s one year in office,” he assured.

Nnamani said the governor had given the ministry all the necessary approval, and engaged some experts to ensure that water ran in every home in Enugu.

The chairman added that the government would meter all the houses in the Enugu capital where the reticulation of pipes was done.

He said the metering became important so that the people of the state for what they consumed.

According to him, it is the government’s target that every house using water in the state will be metered so that they pay only for what they consume.

Noting that the state government invested a lot of money in the project, Nnamani regretted that the revenue generated from the project was below one per cent of the amount invested.

He, however, called on estate owners and house owners to approach the water corporation to get their estates and buildings fixed and reticulated just like they engaged electricians to wire their houses.

“When you finish building your house, ask the water corporation to get your estate or house fixed and not relax because Mbah told you there is water in Enugu.