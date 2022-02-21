Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

According to Akpan, the Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, will be meeting with the executives of the union and other relevant government agencies.

”The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, by 1.00 p:m at the minister’s conference room,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the striking lecturers had embarked on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike on Feb. 14, to press home their demands.

The lecturers’ agitations include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, and the inconsistencies in Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) .