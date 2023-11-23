ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

Ima Elijah

Onanuga explained that President Tinubu is still recovering from a knee injury sustained during a surgery.

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]

Recommended articles

The NEC, a constitutional body comprised of state governors, finance ministers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, and Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has gathered to discuss pivotal economic matters.

Mandated by the Nigerian Constitution under Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule, the council plays a vital role in advising the President on the nation's economic affairs. Its specific focus lies in coordinating financial planning efforts among the various tiers of government.

Present at the meeting are governors from key states, including Kaduna, Bauchi, Ogun, Bayelsa, Kwara, Kogi, Jigawa, and several deputy governors. However, the details of the meeting's agenda and outcomes remain undisclosed at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate development, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has clarified the reason behind the President's difficulty in walking. Onanuga explained that President Tinubu is still recovering from a knee injury sustained during a surgery in London in 2021.

Onanuga, addressing concerns about Tinubu's health, stated that the knee surgery was the sole cause of the President's challenge in walking and that he is not currently suffering from any other ailment.

"No, he was not sick. We made this clear to Nigerians. Tinubu was as fit as a fiddle in the run-up to that election. Before that campaign began, I think a year before, he went for knee surgery, which was not a secret, as President Buhari even went to see him in London when he was recuperating," stated Onanuga.

"So, that was what he went to do – knee surgery. That was why he could not walk properly. When you do knee surgery, you cannot walk like a 25-year-old man. He is still nursing it up till now because it was a major surgery. It is not that he has any other ailment," he added.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate