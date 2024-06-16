VIDEO: You’re not from the royal family - Oba of Benin clears Olumide Akpata

The revered Oba made this known when Akpata visited his palace on Saturday, June 15, 2024, to seek royal blessings ahead of the governorship election in the state on September 21.

Akpata was led on the trip by the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and other chieftains of the party.

During his speech, the former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president first thanked the Oba for his support before enumerating his plans for the Edo people.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a telling moment ensued after Akpata addressed himself as a son of the palace.

“As my father has said previously, I'm a son of the palace. And so, I feel comfortable. I feel bold enough to come to seek for your Royal Majesty's blessing. And to report to your royal majesty that the Labour Party in Edo State is strong and vibrant and we're going to go around all 18 local governments and 192 wards to pass on the message to our people,” he told the palace.

Pulse Nigeria

Oba of Benin clears Akpata

Responding, Oba of Benin said though there are people with distant relations to the royal family who also address themselves as children of the palace, Akpata doesn't fall into that category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monarch said he conducted his chief to find out if the former NBA chairman is remotely related to the royal family and the response was negative.

For that reason, he respectfully asked the Labour Party candidate to clarify what he meant by the attribution.

"People that introduce themselves as children of the palace. There are some others that are distantly related, that are not exactly from the royal family that can also address themselves as children of the palace.

"When he (Akpata) said he's a child of the palace, he said it in English, I think he said it in Benin as well. So I was wondering, as he's campaigning now, I have called my chief here that is it true that he's a child of the palace and I don't know about it.

"We know him very well. He's an industrious son of the soil. True indigenous son of the soil. But to say a child of the palace, I don't know whether any of them is a politician. So I just want that clarification for the sake of the public and the fourth estate of the realm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"So sorry o. I hope you don't mind that clarification. You're an industrious, indigenous soil of the soil. We all know that. I know I supported you when you were president of the NBA.

"I had to call El-Rufai to support you that they should look after you when some issues came up during that conference or something that El-Rufai was banned or something.

"Remember I had to speak to him. I said that 'he's our son.' That they should look after him and all. He doesn't have anything to do with the quarrel that's ongoing in Kaduna. I know I spoke for you.

"So just to be clear, we're not particularly against you. I just wanted to clarify that identification you made just now, so I hope you don't mind,” the Oba asked the Labour Party candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the Oba's question, Akpata admitted that he made a mistake in his speech by addressing himself as a son of the palace and sought the monarch's forgiveness.