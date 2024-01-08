ADVERTISEMENT
Vice chancellor says Unilorin spends ₦1.3bn annually on electricity despite financial challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the university incurred a monthly expenditure of ₦120 million to ₦130 million on electricity alone, totaling an annual spending of ₦1.2 to ₦1.3 billion.

The vice chancellor disclosed this on Monday in his office during an interactive session between the management and the Unilorin Students’ Union Executive Committee members. According to him, the university incurred a monthly expenditure of ₦120 million to ₦130 million on electricity alone, totaling an annual spending of ₦1.2 to ₦1.3 billion.

Egbewole noted that this financial challenge persisted even as the institution strived to provide other crucial services like water, internet, laboratory and classroom equipment, health facilities and various other critical areas.

The vice chancellor expressed his conviction in the capacity of the leadership of the students union to proficiently convey the management’s vision to the student community. He underscored the significance of comprehending the university’s vision to facilitate effective communication and collaboration.

The vice chancellor also expressed his belief in responsible student unionism, while urging the student union leaders to create an extensive network amongst their peers. He said that his administration was committed to creating a more enduring environment for their successes.

The vice chancellor also stressed the sanctity of the academic calendar, emphasising its importance for both students and management.

“For us, our calendar is sacrosanct, and the more we adhere to it, the better for students and management,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

