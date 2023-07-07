ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Real UTME top scorer Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is inspired by Ben Carson, Kumuyi

Samson Toromade

Umeh says early preparation for the exam was critical to her UTME performance.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

Recommended articles

The position of the UTME top scorer has dominated headlines over the past week after another UTME candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, claimed she scored the highest with 362 marks.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which organises UTME, has established Ejikeme's claim a fraud and authenticated Umeh's 360 marks as the highest for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rare interview on Arise TV on Friday, July 7, the student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Lagos, said early preparation for the exam was critical to her performance.

She said she started preparing for the examination immediately she commenced her SS3 class, and reviewed past questions to familiarise herself with the system.

The Anambra native also commended her school and dedicated teachers for organising classes and mock exams which helped with her performance.

While speaking about her reading culture, Umeh said she read for an average of six hours a day leading up to the day of the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student further credited Dr Carson and Pastor Kumuyi as people she looks up to as inspirations.

She said, "Despite his background, Dr Ben Carson has achieved so much. I think I've read all his books. When I read those those books, I feel so inspired.

"Pastor Kumuyi is my greatest role model. He's the proprietor of my school and we have Deeper Life services in my school.

"Any time he comes up on stage to preach, I'm always awed by how he carries himself and isn't afraid to say what needs to be said.

"I've not met him personally, but I will really like to."

ADVERTISEMENT

Umeh plans to study chemical engineering at the University of Lagos, but also said she's still open to other options. She also wants to move abroad for further education after her first degree.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reasons why you should study in Benin Republic

Reasons why you should study in Benin Republic

First Lady set to implement pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)

First Lady set to implement pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)

Real UTME top scorer Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is inspired by Ben Carson, Kumuyi

Real UTME top scorer Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is inspired by Ben Carson, Kumuyi

VC warns students against writing negative things about university online

VC warns students against writing negative things about university online

Tinubu names Taiwo Oyedele chairman of tax reforms committee

Tinubu names Taiwo Oyedele chairman of tax reforms committee

Tinubu commends Senegal President over 3rd term decision

Tinubu commends Senegal President over 3rd term decision

Supreme court sets aside Sen. Nwaoboshi’s conviction over alleged ₦805m fraud

Supreme court sets aside Sen. Nwaoboshi’s conviction over alleged ₦805m fraud

Ondo Assembly Speaker seeks probe of fire outbreak at LG secretariat, health agency

Ondo Assembly Speaker seeks probe of fire outbreak at LG secretariat, health agency

Couple arrested for allegedly employing underage girls for prostitution in Anambra

Couple arrested for allegedly employing underage girls for prostitution in Anambra

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies