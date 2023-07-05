ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee will report back within one week for further legislative action.

JAMB accused Mmesoma Ejikeme of forging her UTME result [Punch]
JAMB accused Mmesoma Ejikeme of forging her UTME result [Punch]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Bayelsa) at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ejikeme had claimed to have scored 362 as against 249 which the board recorded as her score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) through JAMB.

He said Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra, sat for the 2023 UTME and claimed to have scored 362.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiante said on July 2, JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, accused Ejikeme of manipulating her UTME score from 249 to 362.

He said Ejikeme came out to defend herself, that she actually printed the result from the JAMB website and had been a brilliant child all through her nursery and secondary education.

He said Mmesoma came first in all the examinations she had been taking before the UTME, hence she posited that she was not capable of manipulating her UTME result.

According to him, cognisant of the fact that uploading or downloading result of examinations or polls electronically, in Nigeria, glitches can occur at any time, hence the need to establish the facts before any blames.

He said Benjamin had earlier alleged that some of the 2023 UTME candidates were parading fake scores in order to get undue advantage from the public, hence the need to investigate the allegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house, therefore, set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged manipulation of Ejikeme’s UTME results and report back within one week for further legislative action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

'It's Our Time' - Mamador continues support for ladies in sports

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

LAWMA commences seal exercise on homes without waste bins in Lagos

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

House of Reps sets up committee to investigate Ejikeme's UTME score scandal

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Keyamo condemns EU's election report as 'outside their mandate'

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Tinubu closes defence in Obi's tribunal case after 1-witness testimony

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma