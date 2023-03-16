ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

News Agency Of Nigeria

The use of the old naira notes is gradually returning in Cross River, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to deposit banks to issue and receive the old notes.

Old Naira notes
Old Naira notes

It would be recalled that on Friday, the Supreme Court extended the validity of the old naira notes to December 31.

Recommended articles

However, despite the Supreme Court Order, residents of the state remained skeptical about accepting the old ₦‎500 and ₦‎1,000 notes because the CBN kept mum over the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation in some commercial banks in Calabar metropolis, observed that their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) had started dispensing cash.

The development had led to a drastic reduction in the crowd of customers at the banks’ premises waiting to withdraw money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATMs, which were paying as much as ₦‎20,000 in the old naira notes, had clusters of customers in the queue waiting patiently for their turn.

A customer in one of the banks on Calabar Road, Miss Oluchi Amadi, said she was happy that money was gradually returning to the banks for customers to withdraw.

Amadi said she did not care whether it was the new or old currency notes as long as the money was acceptable in the market and could easily be deposited in any bank.

Also, Miss Eno Ekanem, who operates a Point of Service business, said she started accepting the old notes when CBN reversed itself and directed that the old notes should be accepted as legal tender.

Ekanem said the only challenge they faced was that the notes were still in short supply, hence many people still struggled to get them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I accept the old naira notes now, it is just that there is not much in circulation.

“We do transfers mostly because the cash is still scarce even though today is better than what it was last week and the penultimate week.

A mini bus driver, Mr Emmanuel Udoh, said he was initially skeptical about collecting the old notes but began to collect them after noticing that people had begun to transact business with them.

“I had to confirm first before accepting the old notes because of the doubts arising from the inconsistencies in the pronouncements by the Presidency, CBN and Supreme Court about the new and old notes.

“I didn’t want to be caught in their web.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have suffered so much in the last few months and cannot continue to suffer.

“I appeal to CBN to make more cash available, whether new or old, so that the bank queues will disappear and Nigerians can withdraw as much as they want not only ₦‎5,000 or ₦‎10,000

NAN reports that, although many banks in the metropolis were paying customers, some still complained about the paucity of cash to pay.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

2023 Elections: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP guber candidate

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections