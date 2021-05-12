RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Use dialogue to resolve differences, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue in resolving differences, to ensure sustainable peace in the country.

The South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki made the call in a Sallah message on Wednesday in Enugu.

Siddiki said that the security challenges in parts of the country had necessitated dialogue among Nigerians.

He appealed to agitators and separatist groups in parts of the country to embrace peace and refrain from malicious attacks on fellow citizens and state infrastructure.

“We implore Nigerians to continue with their known perseverance and tolerance and pray that the spirit of Sallah prevails and heals the nation of the reign of mutual suspicion and antagonism,” he added.

The MACBAN chairman said that in spite of the security challenges which had affected their businesses, the end to such challenges were in sight.

He called on Muslims to use the Sallah period to pray for the peace of the country and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“I wish the entire Nigerian Muslim Ummar a happy Sallah,” Siddiki said.

