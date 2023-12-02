ADVERTISEMENT
Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris added that there must be a deliberate effort to ensure that the outfits were in tandem with the best of technology around the world.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (second left) with Mr Salihu Dembos, DG, NTA, inspecting facilities at a transmitter Station in Jaji, Kaduna, on Friday
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (second left) with Mr Salihu Dembos, DG, NTA, inspecting facilities at a transmitter Station in Jaji, Kaduna, on Friday

“In this time and age of innovation, technology and digital transformation, using obsolete equipment for broadcasting is unacceptable,” he declared.

Idris spoke after an inspection tour of the transmitter stations of FRCN and NTA at Jaji and Kaita Road respectively, on Friday in Kaduna.

I am in Kaduna to see for my self the facilities of FRCN and NTA Zonal Offices.

“It is important to note that the FRCN’s transmitter at Jaji was installed over 40 years ago. Some facilities have been there since 1962.

“We cannot go on with this obsolete technology. Technology moves so fast now. So, relying on these pieces of old equipment to broadcast to Nigerians is no longer acceptable.

“So, I will go back to Mr President to tell him what I have seen so that we can invest massively into our public broadcast facilities.

“We want Nigerians to be enlightened on the workings of government; we want to foster unity among Nigerians.

“We want to also improve agricultural exchange, promote education and entertainment for our people. It is important that we take this kind of tour round the country to see facilities in other parts of the country.

“The newest equipment they have in Jaji were installed around 1980 and 1982. This is not acceptable. Technology is moving very fast and we cannot stay behind. FRCN and NTA cannot stay behind.,” Idris stressed.

He said that there must be a deliberate effort to ensure that the outfits were in tandem with the best of technology around the world.

I assure Nigerians that the new Ministry of Information and National Orientation has its focus on technology and innovation and, of course, we need to invest money here.

“There should also be the right attitude of those manning these equipment so that we can have the desired change,” Idris said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

