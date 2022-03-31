U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

This was revealed by Ambassador Mary Leonard and Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the consulate.

Located at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, the 10-storey consular complex is set to be completed by 2027.

According to Ambassador Leonard, the initiative will inject about $90milion into the Lagos and Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the development, Sanwo-olu in a series of tweets on his page said the investment is a proof that the global community is confident in the economy of Lagos state.

The Governor also expressed his happiness and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the state remains a safe destination for local and international investments.

Sanwo said, "I attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new United States Consulate building at Eko Atlantic City today. The building of this consulate is a demonstration of the confidence the global community has in our economy and a measure of the resilience of our state.

"We are glad with this investment by the government and people of the United States. We want to assure yet again that we will always work to make Lagos State a haven for local and international investment," he concluded.