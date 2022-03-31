RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The N223bn building, when completed in 2027, will be the largest U.S. consulate in the world.

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

The United States Government has laid the foundation for a $537million (approx N223bn) consulate building in Lagos which will be its largest in the world.

Recommended articles

This was revealed by Ambassador Mary Leonard and Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the consulate.

Located at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, the 10-storey consular complex is set to be completed by 2027.

According to Ambassador Leonard, the initiative will inject about $90milion into the Lagos and Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the development, Sanwo-olu in a series of tweets on his page said the investment is a proof that the global community is confident in the economy of Lagos state.

The Governor also expressed his happiness and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the state remains a safe destination for local and international investments.

Sanwo said, "I attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new United States Consulate building at Eko Atlantic City today. The building of this consulate is a demonstration of the confidence the global community has in our economy and a measure of the resilience of our state.

"We are glad with this investment by the government and people of the United States. We want to assure yet again that we will always work to make Lagos State a haven for local and international investment," he concluded.

The U.S. Embassy in the city of Baghdad, Republic of Iraq, is currently the largest embassy in the world.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

Trending

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists