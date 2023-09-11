ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why UK Navy warship, HMS Trent, is present in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

The mission of HMS Trent, which departed from Gibraltar, is multifaceted.

HMS Trent [Forcesnet]
HMS Trent [Forcesnet]

Lagos, [Date] - In a significant move to combat illegal activities, including piracy and illicit trafficking in the Gulf of Guinea, the Royal Navy warship, HMS Trent, arrived in Lagos on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Recommended articles

This marks the ship's second visit to Nigeria, according to a statement by the British High Commission.

The mission of HMS Trent, which departed from Gibraltar, is multifaceted. It aims to provide capacity training and support for maritime security in the sub-region. The vessel carries an expert boarding team of UK Royal Marines and a Puma surveillance drone, enhancing its capabilities to combat criminal activities at sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary objectives of HMS Trent's deployment is to assist West African allies in developing their maritime security capabilities. By doing so, it ensures that these countries can effectively contribute to bringing stability to the wider West African region.

Commander Tim Langford, the Commanding Officer of HMS Trent, expressed his honor at returning to Nigeria and highlighted the significance of the visit in the ship's three-month deployment to West Africa. He stated, "We are excited to work with our partner nations as we strive for a long-term solution to maritime insecurity across the region."

The Royal Navy's engagement in the region has a storied history, and this deployment builds on the enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The visit aims to strengthen the relationships established during HMS Trent's previous visit to Lagos in 2021.

Jonny Baxter, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, emphasized the importance of the deployment in addressing shared international security challenges. He stated, "Nigeria is an important and valued defense partner for the UK in West Africa. Our two countries face many shared threats, and we are keen to work with Nigeria to defeat these and to help improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea."

HMS Trent's deployment aligns with the broader international effort led by the Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FOGG). This initiative supports Gulf of Guinea nations in implementing regional maritime security frameworks, ultimately contributing to stability in a region that has witnessed disruptions to international shipping, threats to seafarers' lives, and damage to local economies.

ADVERTISEMENT

With approximately £6 billion of UK trade passing through the Gulf of Guinea, HMS Trent's mission plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security and stability of this vital maritime corridor.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

8 Lagos nightclubs, event centres sealed by state government

Earthquake kills 2,122 in Morocco, foreign teams join search for survivors

Earthquake kills 2,122 in Morocco, foreign teams join search for survivors

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

NDLEA arrests man who was moving 399 explosives from Ibadan to Kaduna

NDLEA arrests man who was moving 399 explosives from Ibadan to Kaduna

Singapore's Olam Group disputes forex fraud claims by Nigerian media

Singapore's Olam Group disputes forex fraud claims by Nigerian media

Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

Is democracy failing in Africa? We asked political analysts in 4 countries

Is democracy failing in Africa? We asked political analysts in 4 countries

Nigerians will get upgraded healthcare from President Tinubu - Minister

Nigerians will get upgraded healthcare from President Tinubu - Minister

Why UK Navy warship, HMS Trent, is present in Nigeria

Why UK Navy warship, HMS Trent, is present in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV