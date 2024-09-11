Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Ramirez, who claimed to assist investors in obtaining U.S. visas, was convicted on multiple fraud charges.

Justice Mojisola Dada, who presided over the case, found Ramirez guilty of two consolidated charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ramirez faced multiple counts of fraud, including obtaining money under false pretences and theft. The judge sentenced Ramirez to serve eight years each for counts one to six and ten years each for counts seven and eight.

For counts one to 12 and 13 to 16, an additional 10 years per count were given, resulting in a total of 74 years behind bars.

Justice Dada stated, "The convict dishonestly converted the investment funds for personal use. The prosecution has successfully proven that the promises made to the victims were false, and the funds were obtained under fraudulent pretences."

Charges against Ramirez

Ramirez's scam involved defrauding investors by promising them U.S. Green Cards via the EB-5 immigrant investor program.

His companies—USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP—were used to solicit funds from investors by falsely promising permanent U.S. residency.

One of Ramirez's victims, Godson Echegile, lost $545,000, which was supposedly a processing fee for the investment program.

The EFCC, which prosecuted the case, provided evidence proving that Ramirez misappropriated the funds for personal use.

Ramirez was first arraigned on 12 fraud counts but re-arraigned on 16 charges in June 2022.

The crimes, which occurred in Lagos in 2013, were committed under the guise of securing U.S. visas for investors.

EFCC counsel M.S. Owede and Samuel Daji presented witnesses and documents during the trial, while Ramirez's defence team, led by Lawal Pedro (SAN), attempted to cross-examine the evidence.

The case faced multiple delays, but final submissions were made on May 8, 2024. On Tuesday, Justice Dada delivered the long-awaited judgment.

In addition to the $1.2 million scam, Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013.