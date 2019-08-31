Despite the reduction in the visa charges for Americans, who want to visit Nigeria, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, says the increase in its new visa fee policy for Nigerians remains effective.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, August 30, 2019, the Embassy said it looked forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

The Embassy added that pending the time the communication would be received, the reciprocity fees for Nigerians seeking US visas will remain in place.

“The U.S. Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas. Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place,” the Embassy said.

Recall that on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the United States Embassy in Nigeria announced that it would charge Nigerians an additional fee for the issuance of its visa.

The Embassy was said to have implemented the ‘Reciprocity Fee’ policy after the Nigeria Government allegedly failed to heed its pleas to change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories for 18 months.

However, the move to charge Nigerians additional fees for the US visas prompted the Federal Government to announce a reduction in the visa charges payable by US citizens who want to visit Nigeria.