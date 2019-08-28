Barely 24 hours after the United States of America increases visa application fees for Nigerians based on reciprocity policy, the Federal Government of Nigeria has decreased the visa charges for US citizens in line with the same policy.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria earlier announced that it would charge Nigerians an additional fee for the issuance of its visa.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the payment of the visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, will take effect worldwide on August 29.

Currently, Nigerians are paying the sum of N59, 200 for the US visa, but with the upward review of the visa fees, Nigerians looking forward to travelling to the United States would be expected to pay an extra $110 (N40, 700) after the visa has been issued.

The extra amount Nigerians are expected to pay for visa application from Thursday, August 29, 2019, is called ‘Reciprocity Fee’.

The US embassy is said to be implementing the 'Reciprocity Fee' policy after the Nigeria Government allegedly failed to heed its pleas to change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories for 18 months.

In a bid to prompt the US to reduce the fees, the Ministry of Interior has reduced the Visa charges payable by US citizens who want to visit Nigeria.

In a press release titled : “FG decreases Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with Reciprocity Policy”, the Ministry on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, explained that a committee was set up to look into the policy on reciprocity of Visa fees, but the recommendations of the committee was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry.

The statement read: The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of Visa Fees by the United States of America.

The Ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a Committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of Visa fees.

The Committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a Report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee.

Recall that In May, the US embassy indefinitely suspended the visa interview waiver for Nigerians renewing visas in the country.