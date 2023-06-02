US assures NDLEA of more support, collaboration in drug trafficking fight

The assurance was given by Dr Mark Hove of the Africa and Middle East Office, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US State Department.

A statement by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Thursday, said Hove gave the assurance when together with a top official of the Bureau, Craig Nixon, visited NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) in Abuja.

This comes on the heels of a recent official letter by the Bureau announcing the U.S. project grant to the NDLEA following requests by Marwa during series of meetings both in Abuja and Washington DC.

The grant will be implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria.

It covers building the capacity of the agency in forensic and chemical analysis, intelligence-led investigations through diverse resources, provision of legal books and an e-library for prosecution and other legal needs.

Hove commended the tremendous work done so far by the Marwa-led NDLEA.

He also expressed satisfaction with the response of the Agency to the threat of lethal illicit drugs such as Fentanyl, Captagon and Methamphetamine.

Hove cited the recent seizure of over 2.1 tons of cocaine in Ikorodu area of Lagos by NDLEA as an incredible feat.

The official said the visit was to discuss areas of more assistance for the Agency and further collaboration.

He said that given the successes being recorded by the NDLEA, it is now well positioned to be a training centre for other anti-narcotic agencies in Africa.

In his response, Marwa expressed appreciation to the Bureau for its support to the Agency and readiness to do more.

He said such will significantly enhance the investigative and prosecutorial capabilities of NDLEA, especially with the recent amendment of the Agency’s Act, to further strengthen its capacity.

The NDLEA boss expressed happiness with the collaboration between NDLEA and the US Drug Enforcement Administration to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs between the US and Nigeria, as well as globally.

