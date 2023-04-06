The sports category has moved to a new website.
Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that investigations into the case was already ongoing.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 11.35 p.m.

He said that the Gowon Estate Police Division received a call from the Naval Block of the estate that some people were shot by unknown gunmen on 41 Road, Union Bank Block in the estate.

The image maker said that two patrol teams immediately moved to the scene.

Hundeyin said that at the scene, the police officers were told that the victims had been rushed to Igando General Hospital.

”While at the scene of shooting, the police recovered nine expended cartridges and bunch of keys.

“At Igando General Hospital, one unknown male corpse was recovered and evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

“Further information given to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families.

”One male survivor, Doba Ngoze, is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba,” he said.

