RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) will on Saturday graduate 19,526 students with 161 bagging First Class degrees.

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class.
UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class.

Recommended articles

Georgewill said the conferment of degrees, higher degrees, diplomas, certificates and prizes would be held at the university from Dec.1 to Dec.3.

According to him, the convocation was mainly for students who finished their academic programmes for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

“The convocation was delayed due to COVID-19 and the eight months industrial action by different unions in the university.

“So, in the undergraduate category, we are expecting to graduate about 9,536 first degrees with 161 students out of the figure obtaining first class degrees."

He said the university would also graduate about 9,699 students with postgraduate degrees and diplomas.

“Out of this figure, about 1,028 will receive Doctor of Philosophy degrees (PhD); 3,745 will obtain Master degrees while about 4,926 will receive their Postgraduate Diplomas.

“The university has taken time to prepare for this convocation, and has also set up various committees to ensure a successful convocation,” he added.

Georgewill described convocation as a period of harvest that the university uses to rate the progress of the institution.

He said the university under his leadership had achieved remarkable milestones in the areas of infrastructure development, administration and Research and Development (R&D).

“Since we came onboard in July 2021, we have done all we could to ensure UNIPORT delivers its mandate of teaching, learning, R&D, community service and recently added entrepreneurship.

“Some of the things we introduced are “This Week in Retrospect,” where we provide our staff, students and stakeholders with in-depth weekly information to be abreast of happenings in the university.

“We have also strengthened our professional promotion which faced challenges owing to delays, while also improving the career structure of some staff members of the university,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that UNIPORT had partnered both local and international institutions to establish an institute in the university to tackle climate change, partly responsible for recent flooding in the country.

On infrastructure, Georgewill said he had completed some of the newly initiated projects while works were in progress to complete other projects he met on ground.

“The projects we initiated when we came onboard that have been completed include faculty buildings, auditoriums as well as equipping our laboratories, among others.

“On research and development, we have signed several Memoranda of Understanding with several local and international institutions and universities because research is key to meeting industrial and societal needs."

He said lectures had commenced fully in the university with year one students concluding their second semester examinations recently.

The vice chancellor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Federal Ministry of Education, TetFund and Gov. Nyesom Wike for their support to UNIPORT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts