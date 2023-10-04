ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor expressed the conviction that the operation of the proposed television station would enhance the university’s visibility and boost its alluring image further.

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC. [Phenomenal]
Unilorin establishes TV station – VC. [Phenomenal]

Recommended articles

Egbewole made this known on Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the Kwara Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), led by a newly elected Council member, Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the arrangement towards the establishment of Unilorin television had reached an advanced stage, adding that he is thinking of visiting other universities’ television stations to learn from their experiences.

He expressed the conviction that the operation of the proposed television station would enhance the university’s visibility and boost its alluring image further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice chancellor congratulated Abdulbaqi on her recent election as a member of the NIPR Council, saying that the university is very proud of her professional accomplishments.

Egbewole expressed optimism that Abdulbaqi’s tenure would be very successful.

He justified the university’s involvement in championing the cause of its staff members in the NIPR, saying that the institution will continue to encourage staff members in their career development.

Egbewole assured the university’s NIPR staff members of management’s support for their development needs, particularly in sponsoring interested members to NIPR training and development programmes.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to represent and promote the image of the university, adding that public relations ultimately hinged on perceptions, which can shape reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice chancellor said that he anticipated increased NIPR activities on the campus and in Kwara at large, hoping to see Unilorin staff members playing more significant roles at the national level of the NIPR.

Earlier, Abdulbaqi lauded the vice chancellor for the support extended to her before, during and after her election as a member of the NIPR Council.

She added that she was encouraged and motivated by Egbewole to give her all to the bid, which eventually turned out to be very successful.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary