Unilag reduces school fees, hostel fees as compromise is reached with students

Ima Elijah

Unilag reaches compromise with students over fee hike dispute.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)
University of Lagos (UNILAG)

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the university's management announced its willingness to reconsider and reduce the charges imposed, signalling a potential end to the face-off that has persisted for some time.

This decision emerged following a crucial meeting held between the university's management, representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and presidents of various university faculties.

Public notice from Unilag
Public notice from Unilag Pulse Nigeria
Public notice from Unilag
Public notice from Unilag Pulse Nigeria
Public notice from Unilag
Public notice from Unilag Pulse Nigeria

The core demands put forth by the student leaders included a rollback of the fee increments for both tuition and hostel accommodations and the reinstatement of the student union within the university.

In response to these demands, the university administration agreed to an immediate reduction in school and accommodation fees. Additionally, they pledged to initiate the process of reinstating the student union, a move that has been eagerly awaited by the student body.

