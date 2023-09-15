Unilag reduces school fees, hostel fees as compromise is reached with students

On Friday, September 15, 2023, the university's management announced its willingness to reconsider and reduce the charges imposed, signalling a potential end to the face-off that has persisted for some time.

This decision emerged following a crucial meeting held between the university's management, representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and presidents of various university faculties.

The core demands put forth by the student leaders included a rollback of the fee increments for both tuition and hostel accommodations and the reinstatement of the student union within the university.