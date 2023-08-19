ADVERTISEMENT
UNILAG denies claims of additional fees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university further fixed ₦176,325 as mandatory charges for one academic session for courses with laboratory and studio.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)
University of Lagos (UNILAG)

This is contained in a statement by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit of the institution, issued to newsmen on Friday night in Lagos.

According to her, the information is false and misleading and a misrepresentation of facts.

She noted that the institution was not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities, adding that it had not issued any other notice of increment in fees.

“UNILAG wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the institution has slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments.

“This is a completely untrue and misleading claim and a misrepresentation of facts, aimed at misinforming the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees.

“Apart from the recently adjusted obligatory fees for new students and returning undergraduates published in the university’s Information Flash news bulletin, there has been no other increase in fees,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the institution had in July, announced adjustment in fees which was expected to take effect from the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic session.

UNILAG explained that the move was in line with the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers among others.

A breakdown of the fees showed that the mandatory charges for one academic session for new undergraduate students was ₦126,325, for courses without laboratory/studio fees.

The university further fixed ₦176,325 as mandatory charges for one academic session for courses with laboratory and studio.

A further breakdown of the approved mandatory charges for one academic session for returning students showed that they would pay ₦100,750 for courses without laboratory and studio, while those needing laboratory and studio would pay ₦140,250, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNILAG denies claims of additional fees

