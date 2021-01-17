As the University of Lagos (UNILAG) prepares to resume academic activities, the management of the institution has denied asking students to pay N50,000 for online classes.

The university management had recently announced Monday, January 25, 2021, as the resumption date for academic activities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the university’s Head of the Media Unit, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye said the institution would commence online classes on the announced date due to the second wave of COVID-19.

However, days after the university revised its academic calendar, a report claimed that returning students are expected to pay N50,000 for classes.

Reacting to this, the institution in a statement titled, ‘Disclaimer: UNILAG resumption is absolutely free’, urged students and parents to ignore the claim, saying lectures would commence on January 25, at no cost.

The statement reads, “The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded.

“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021, at absolutely NO COST.

“In the future, it is advised that our esteemed stakeholders and interested individuals kindly check the official University of Lagos website and official social media platforms for verified information about the University.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had directed all schools in the country to reopen on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The FG said it arrived at the decision after consultations with relevant stakeholders.