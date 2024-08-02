ADVERTISEMENT
UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

News Agency Of Nigeria

The effort is to achieve the World Health Assembly’s target for exclusive breastfeeding and go beyond the 50% target.

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]
A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

Gerida Birukila, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, said that mobilising that number of women was an attempt to break the world record for the highest number of lactating women breastfeeding simultaneously. Birukila spoke at a programme in Minna to mark the 2024 World Breastfeeding Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for 2024 Breastfeeding Week is: “Closing the Gap, Break the Record, Break Barriers: Breastfeeding Support for All”.

Commemorated from August 1 to August 7 annually, World Breastfeeding Week raises awareness of the importance of breastfeeding and providing support to mothers. Birukila, who was represented by Grace Odeyemi, UNICEF Consultant in Niger, said the event was to create awareness and dismantle stigma surrounding breastfeeding.

“We are challenging harmful norms and practices, such as the introduction of water and other pre-lacteal feeds for babies in the first six months.

“We are here to empower mothers with the knowledge and support to make the best choices for their children’s health including approval for extended paid six months maternity leave,” she said.

She added that the effort was to achieve the World Health Assembly’s target for exclusive breastfeeding and go beyond the 50% target.

In her address, Hajiya Fatima Bago, the Wife of the Niger Governor, advocated for the implementation of policies that would help breastfeeding mothers balance their needs and daily responsibilities. Bago, represented by Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, Wife of Niger SSG, donated 100 bags of rice to the first batch of 100 women to support them and their families.

Also, Dr Bello Turku, Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, said the event was to showcase the need to improve support to mothers to practice optimal breastfeeding. He urged mothers to breastfeed their infants exclusively in the first six months of life for improved child nutrition.

One of the mothers, Malama Saratu Usman, pledged to educate other mothers in her community on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

