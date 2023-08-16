UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar (UNICAL), has appealed to the Cross River Police Command for more collaboration for effective policing of the institution.

Obi made the appeal when she led UNICAL’s management team on a courtesy visit to CP Gyogen Grima, Commissioner of Police, Cross River Command in his office.

The vice-chancellor said the security partnership that existed between the University and the State Police Command had been vibrant, fruitful, and rewarding, but she would like it taken to a higher level.

“While I acknowledge that the command is already overtaxed and working very hard, I implore it through the office of the commissioner of police to do all within its reach to ensure that the bond is not broken.

“I also wish to thank the command that has, over the years, worked tirelessly in collaboration with the Internal Security Unit of the institution to enforce peace and maintain order on campus,” Obi added.

In his response, Grima lauded the management of the institution over the visit, describing the University as a veritable partner in ensuring that peace was maintained on not just the campus but society at large.