UNICAL students land in hospital after exam stampede

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stampede occurred where the students were billed to write the General Studies and Communication Skills (GSS) examination that was postponed to Saturday from Friday.

The GSS examination was for the 100 level students from all the faculties of the university.

The examination, meant to be taken in batches, saw the students rushing to secure space from the few available ones.

NAN reports that Saturday’s GSS examination was meant to be the climax of the institution’s second semester examinations that started on October 16.

Meanwhile, the university’s management has declined to comment on the stampede.