UNIBEN announces resumption dates for 2020/2021 academic session

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Benin.

"Fresh students are expected to come into the halls of residence on Sunday 8th August, 2021, while their on-line clearance and registration continue on Monday 9th August.

"Old students are expected on campus on Sunday 15th August, 2021, to commence registration of courses on Monday 16th August, after payment of school charges.

"Registration by all students closes on Friday 3rd September, 2021, after which students will no longer have access to the portal of the university.

"Please be mindful that students will neither be allowed into the halls of residence nor register for courses without payment of school charges," she stated.