UniAbuja promotes 23 academic staff members to professorial rank

The Acting Director, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakoob said that 13 of the staff members were promoted to the rank of professor while 10 were elevated to the rank of associate professor.

He said the university approved the promotion of the staff at its 80th regular meeting of the Appointment and Promotion Committee (A&PC) held on June 16.

According to him, the council had at various times considered and approved the promotion of the staff to the professorial rank, subject to favourable external assessment.

“Upon receipt of assessments, the university sought the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education for the release of the promotion to the beneficiaries, subject to the ratification by the governing council when it is constituted.

“The exercise reveals that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include; Education Foundation, Medical Microbiology, Geography, Environmental Science, History and Diplomatic Studies and Soil Science.

“Other disciplines are Christian Religious Studies, Biological Science, Statistics, Microbiology, Veterinary Medicine, Chemical Engineering, Public Administration, Biochemistry, Obstetrics and Geology and Microbiology Parasitology,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while congratulating the newly promoted staff described them as hardworking academics who are committed to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments but also serve as a testament to the university’s commitment to nurturing and supporting its academic community.

“You have all consistently demonstrated your unwavering commitment to your respective fields. I will ask you not to relent in impacting your fields of knowledge.

“I encourage you to embrace your roles as mentors, innovators, and catalysts for positive change.