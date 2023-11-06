ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Federal Government to review Nigeria Air Project amidst UAE visa bans.

Nigeria Air. [Twitter:FG]
Nigeria Air. [Twitter:FG]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the Aviation Industry Stakeholders’ Forum in Lagos, Keyamo addressed concerns regarding the recent visa bans imposed on Nigerian travelers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keyamo disclosed that efforts were underway behind the scenes to resolve the visa bans issue after UAE authorities expressed dissatisfaction with Nigeria's public disclosure of agreements made during President Tinubu's recent visit.

He stated that the matter concerning Nigeria Air is currently awaiting the President's decision and assured that discussions were ongoing to address the concerns raised by the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I took away a lot of inputs from stakeholders and contributions from those deeply invested in the industry. We are working diligently to incorporate these insights into major decisions by the federal government," Keyamo stated.

Addressing the challenges faced by local airline operators, the minister criticised the business model of starting airline businesses with wet lease aircraft, deeming it unsustainable for the industry.

He noted the need for sustainable business models and hinted at stricter regulations to ensure the emergence of strong and stable airlines, enabling government support when necessary.

Furthermore, Keyamo announced that the federal government would review all Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) signed with other countries. This decision comes in response to widespread complaints from aviation professionals and stakeholders, who argue that some agreements favor other countries at Nigeria's expense.

The minister asserted that many of these agreements were signed when Nigeria lacked the necessary aviation capacity to reciprocate adequately. He called for patience from airlines and stakeholders while the government conducts a comprehensive review of all existing BASAs.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Federal high court fines NYSC ₦5m for tagging Gov Mba’s certificate as fake

Federal high court fines NYSC ₦5m for tagging Gov Mba’s certificate as fake

Effective transformation in Nigeria begins with strategic leadership -TEXEM UK

Effective transformation in Nigeria begins with strategic leadership -TEXEM UK

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume