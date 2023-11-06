Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Speaking at the Aviation Industry Stakeholders’ Forum in Lagos, Keyamo addressed concerns regarding the recent visa bans imposed on Nigerian travelers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keyamo disclosed that efforts were underway behind the scenes to resolve the visa bans issue after UAE authorities expressed dissatisfaction with Nigeria's public disclosure of agreements made during President Tinubu's recent visit.

He stated that the matter concerning Nigeria Air is currently awaiting the President's decision and assured that discussions were ongoing to address the concerns raised by the UAE.

"I took away a lot of inputs from stakeholders and contributions from those deeply invested in the industry. We are working diligently to incorporate these insights into major decisions by the federal government," Keyamo stated.

Addressing the challenges faced by local airline operators, the minister criticised the business model of starting airline businesses with wet lease aircraft, deeming it unsustainable for the industry.

He noted the need for sustainable business models and hinted at stricter regulations to ensure the emergence of strong and stable airlines, enabling government support when necessary.

Furthermore, Keyamo announced that the federal government would review all Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) signed with other countries. This decision comes in response to widespread complaints from aviation professionals and stakeholders, who argue that some agreements favor other countries at Nigeria's expense.