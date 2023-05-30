The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Among the countries are United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

President Tinubu (Phenomenal)
President Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Recommended articles

A statement by Tunde Rahman, Office of the President, on Monday, said the letters were presented to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Among the countries are United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulatingTinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, paid a courtesy call on President Tinubu and had a brief bilateral discussion with him.

Rahman further stated that the South Korean delegation had bilateral discussions with Tinubu.

While delivering a letter of invitation from South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, to Tinubu to visit that country soon, the delegation also sought increase relations between the two countries.

Rahman revealed that the special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, equally paid a call on President Tinubu and extended a hand of support and fellowship.

In the same vein, he said, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sent a delegation which met with Tinubu and expressed willingness to work with the country in the area of fin-tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others who met with President Tinubu and pledged cooperation with Nigeria included delegations from Brazil, Somali, Cape Verde and Nicaragua,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister