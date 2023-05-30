UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

A statement by Tunde Rahman, Office of the President, on Monday, said the letters were presented to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Among the countries are United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulatingTinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, paid a courtesy call on President Tinubu and had a brief bilateral discussion with him.

Rahman further stated that the South Korean delegation had bilateral discussions with Tinubu.

While delivering a letter of invitation from South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, to Tinubu to visit that country soon, the delegation also sought increase relations between the two countries.

Rahman revealed that the special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, equally paid a call on President Tinubu and extended a hand of support and fellowship.

In the same vein, he said, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sent a delegation which met with Tinubu and expressed willingness to work with the country in the area of fin-tech.

