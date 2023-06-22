ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK pledges close collaboration with NAN toward success of Tinubu's govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NAN MD urged the government of the United Kingdom to support the new administration in Nigeria led by President Tinubu so that it will achieve huge success.

Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Buki Ponle (r) offering a souvenir of the agency to the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery (l) when the latter paid a courtesy call on the NAN MD in Abuja on Thursday, June 22, 2023. NAN Photo.
Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Buki Ponle (r) offering a souvenir of the agency to the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery (l) when the latter paid a courtesy call on the NAN MD in Abuja on Thursday, June 22, 2023. NAN Photo.

Montgomery made the pledge during a courtesy call on the Managing Director of NAN, Buki Ponle in Abuja.

The British envoy said the collaboration between the high commission and NAN became necessary, especially at a time both countries “are in their transition periods’’.

The high commissioner who is the new British envoy in the country expressed delight at being in Nigeria “at such an exciting time’’.

“I know that the News Agency of Nigeria is a long-standing news agency and one of the biggest in Africa.

“I also know that because Nigeria is watched by so many other countries, the news that you produce is very important for the citizens here and also all over the world.

“I am happy that you are giving me time today and it is an incredibly exciting time with the transition of the two administrations.

“This is my first open media engagement. I am very appreciative of the role that you play and I look forward to good collaborations,” Montgomery said.

Responding, the managing director of NAN urged the government of the United Kingdom to support the new administration in Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu so that it will achieve huge success.

According to Ponle, as commonwealth nations, both Nigeria and the UK have had very successful, long-standing close ties across many sectors.

He said that Nigeria would be looking forward to enjoying the support of the UK government in boosting its economy, trade relations, and strengthening the security situation in the country.

He added that Nigeria would be looking forward to deepening diplomatic relations with the UK under the leadership of President Tinubu and King Charles III.

We are highly honoured to receive you here and as you have rightly pointed out, this is the first media house you are visiting since you arrived Nigeria two months ago, because you came at a critical time – during transition to a new government – although government is a continuum.

“We need your assistance to fight insecurity. We need your assistance in the area of the economy, especially where trade imbalance is concerned.

“We look up to you for support in terms of whatever you could do to make this new administration a success.

“Yes, it has been receiving global goodwill but we want that to be sustained.

“We need more positivity, more visibility in terms of reforms and everything to make this administration a success we count on you,” Ponle said.

