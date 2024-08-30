ADVERTISEMENT
UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

News Agency Of Nigeria

British High Commissioner, the Deputy and the scholars at the pre- departure reception [NAN]
This is according to a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the British High Commission on Friday in Abuja.

Akande-Alegbe said that 32 scholars received the Chevening scholarships, while 50 scholars had been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship so far this year.

According to her, the pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja for the scholars based in Abuja and its environs, while a similar ceremony will be held in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs Gill Lever said that the UK would continue to support the educational development of Nigerians.

She said that the UK would remain transparent and inclusive in the selection process across the board.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship.

“Grow your knowledge, enrich cultural exchange, network, and bring those experiences back to Nigeria.

“Do great things for your country while creating a positive change in the world,” she said.

The envoy congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the highly competitive application and interview process.

Also, the Director of Operations, British Council Nigeria, Idowu Akintade, urged the beneficiaries to use the skills and knowledge they gained from the scholarship to make a positive impact on the development priorities of Nigeria.

“I encourage you all to build a strong network and continue to be great ambassadors of the prestigious Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential and a commitment to the development of their country.

Nigeria has a huge alumni base with over 4500 (3000 Commonwealth and 1500 Chevening) across both scholarships with prestigious people impacting and contributing to Nigeria’s development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

UK govt awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

