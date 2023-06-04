UK firm celebrates Ibrahim as Tinubu’s deputy Chief of Staff

TEXEM’s founder, Nigerian born Dr Alim Abubakre who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the appointment marks a significant milestone in the Senator’s illustrious career.

Abubakre said the appointment would usher a bright future for Nigeria under his dynamic and visionary leadership.

“TEXEM, a distinguished organisation renowned for helping leaders and their organisations to optimise their capability to win, holds a unique perspective on Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s capabilities.

“In its 13-year history, TEXEM has worked with numerous accomplished leaders, including ministers, governors, senators, vice-chancellors, professors, and judges.

“However, Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s achievements are unparalleled and genuinely exceptional,” he said.

Abubakre said the new Deputy Chief of Staff is a leader with unmatched dedication and vision for a thriving Nigeria.

“Among the over 4,000 executives TEXEM has had the privilege of offering services to, Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia is the first to have consistently emerged victorious in three out of four assessments in three consecutive days out of four —an extraordinary feat in itself,” he said.

Abubakre recalled that Ibrahim attended the TEXEM programme “Optimising Legislative Impact”, which helped legislators challenge assumptions, network, share best practices, and brainstorm on inclusive growth and nation-building strategies, at Birmingham, UK, between July 5 and July 9, 2021.

He said Ibrahim’s strategic leadership abilities, unmatched emotional quotient and inspiring attention to detail had consistently propelled him to success.

“Furthermore, the Senator’s punctuality has been commendable, as he has never arrived late for any session—a testament to his discipline and dedication.

“TEXEM joins the entire nation of Nigeria and the African continent in congratulating the Federal Republic of Nigeria for selecting such an illustrious, dynamic, and impactful leader.

“Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia’s antecedents, pedigree, attention to detail, and moral compass make him an ideal candidate for the Deputy Chief of Staff role,” Abubakre said.

He said Ibrahim’s wealth of experience and expertise in the public and private sectors will undoubtedly contribute to sustainable, inclusive growth and nation-building.

Abubakre said Ibrahim’s commitment to excellence and visionary outlook would inspire others to follow suit.

He said that with Ibrahim at the helm in the position of Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Nigeria has the opportunity to position itself on the path to greatness and success.

“This call to service is a unique opportunity for Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia to epitomise John F. Kennedy’s famous maxim: Ask not what Nigeria can do for you-ask what you can do to the nation.

“Thus, TEXEM encourages Senator Ibrahim to please urgently deplore his unparalleled strategic leadership quotient to inspire his team to help develop the nation’s vast potentials.

“And enhance the various comparative advantages of Nigeria, such as her dynamic and educated youths, and position her to be on the trajectory to becoming first among equals in the committee of great nations,” Abubakre said.

On behalf of the TEXEM family, the founder extended its warmest congratulations and support to Ibrahim as he embarks on this new chapter of his distinguished career.

“May the leadership of Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia pave the way for a Nigeria that thrives on inclusivity, progress, and sustainable development.