ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Bayo Wahab

Here is the timeline of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s controversial moments in the last two months.

During the Anambra State Investment Summit the Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye spoke extensively on child labour; either by mistake or ignorance. [Guardian]
During the Anambra State Investment Summit the Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye spoke extensively on child labour; either by mistake or ignorance. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

In the last two months, the minister has caught controversies more than other appointees of President Bola Tinubu, no thanks to the embarrassing blunders she delivered with passion.

Kennedy-Ohanenye is quite outspoken. She seems passionate and sincere about the mandate of her ministry but her judgement of issues is her biggest enemy.

Here is the timeline of her controversial moments in the last two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s interference in the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar in August was an early sign of her disastrous misjudgement.

The minister involved herself in a sexual harassment case that was already being investigated by the university and blindly took a side by threatening to jail the victim if she lied to her.

She said, “If you have complaints or anything to talk about concerning this case, head to the panel because the investigation is still ongoing. Go there and lay the complaint but don’t lie. Because if you lie, I will make sure you are prosecuted and jailed if found guilty.”

Her comment, which many considered insensitive prompted many Nigerians to call for her resignation, but after realising her mistake, the minister apologised following pressure from women groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s controversial comment on the UNICAL sex scandal had not yet died down before she talked herself into another embarrassing situation.

Speaking at the Anambra Investment Summit in September, the minister submitted that to quicken urban development in Nigeria, children should be drafted into the production of toothpicks, matchboxes, cotton buds and sanitary pads.

“I am pleading for us to look into more production of some of these things in our society. Especially the necessities like the matchbox, the toothpick, the cotton buds, the sanitary pads and stuff like that. Let us introduce urban development in the schools.

If we can think about using Fridays as free, for our children to start producing things just like they do in China. In China, even young kids get involved in production,” Kennedy-Ohanenye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, the comment got her nationwide condemnation because the only reasonable explanation for her child labour advocacy is if she admitted that the meanings of the words ‘children’ and ‘urban development’ flew over her head when she made the unfortunate statement.

The minister didn't just want to expose Nigerian children to domestic abuse, she ignorantly wanted them to be subjected to modern-day slavery in the name of urban development.

With her latest blunder delivered on Monday, October 16, 2013, at a press conference in Abuja, the minister succeeded in making herself a political figure whose attempts to show workings continuously expose her ignorance.

Speaking at the conference, Kennedy-Ohanenye threatened to sue the United Nations over alleged mismanagement of funds received on behalf of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without stating the specific amount the organisation mismanaged, the minister said if the UN failed to publish monies collected from donors for the benefit of Nigerians in 30 days, she would drag the organisation to court.

Ironically, by virtue of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the Specialised Agencies, the United Nations is immune from lawsuits. As a lawyer, Nigerians expect Kennedy-Ohanenye to know that the UN can’t be sued. However, her recent actions have cast doubts on her legal acumen and sense of judgement.

ALSO READ: Tinubu's Women Affairs Minister has shown early signs of incompetence.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Reps to investigate utilisation of COVID-19 funds by Ministries, Departments & Agencies

Reps to investigate utilisation of COVID-19 funds by Ministries, Departments & Agencies

IMF raises alarm, predicts Nigeria’s debt will surge by 4.3% in 2024

IMF raises alarm, predicts Nigeria’s debt will surge by 4.3% in 2024

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State