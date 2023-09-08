ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

Ima Elijah

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has introduced herself to Nigerians with the soundtrack of incmpetence.

During the Anambra State Investment Summit the Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye spoke extensively on child labour; either by mistake or ignorance.
Headlining the runway of incompetency in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet is the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. Coming from fiercely being the only female presidential candidate, Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye has made her first major headlines as minister on the wrongest foot; advocacy for child labour.

Take a 59 seconds to watch this, then return to this text for a full analysis of everything that is wrong with this speech.

Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye has suggested that children should learn how to produce essentials like toothpicks, satitary pads, cotton buds etc.

First, what is Urban Development?

Urban development involves constructing buildings and infrastructure for residential, commercial, industrial, recreational, and public purposes on land, as opposed to using the land for agricultural activities like farming and grazing. Definately not a subject for childeren. In attempt to make the excuse from the perspective of a possible vocabulary mix-up, the screams of incompetency only gets louder.

Another word that could have helped better convey this cringe-idea is 'skill aquisition'

Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye further demonstrates large scale ignorance by sighting China as an example to buttress her point. Any world leader would know better to research before quoting China for positive points around childeren and labour. FYI, China had the worst PR for child labour between 2015-2020; perheps Lockdown had a little blessing on the side. But over here, Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye wants Nigeria on the bad-child-PR list by virtue of mere ignorance; yet again a demonstration of incompetence.

Again what business have "children" with market processes and money making?

Schools are for learning, and if Minister Kennedy-Ohanenye really intended to just impact knowledge, why is there a plan for massive trade of classroom products? can we please LET CHILDEREN BE CHILDREN.

Yet another pointer that the minister really did not think her idea through well enough or at all. The word 'children' really have no business in the same conversationn as the word 'jobs'. Children should be in school for the sole purpose of learning topics, and gaining skills at the elementary level they are in. In school they are being introduced into society; not builders of economy.

If children are indeed part of the global narcotics crisis, to the point that they be given child labour as a distraction, then we need to shutdown the entire world.

At this point, it is also reasonable to suggest that perhaps the minister broadly refers to the range of todlers to young adults as 'children'; if so, this is an even bigger problem. She has no business with the youths based on her portfolio. Hence, if these plans are not for children, which the constitution clearly defines as "any person under the age of 18," then the minister has an epileptic knowledge of her job.

At the same time, if these plans are for anyone under the age of 18, then the minister has postioned herself as a danger to our kids and should be called to order immidiately!

Again, while the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has introduced herself to Nigerians with the soundtrack of incompetence, a few other ministers appointed by Tinubu have actually hit the ground running the right way.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

