Women Affairs Minister threatens to sue UN over donations received for Nigerians

Ohanenye said this during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, October 16, 2023.

The minister accused the UN of receiving money from donors on behalf of Nigerians.

Kennedy-Ohanenye further alleged that the UN had not been transparent in how it utilised the funds it got from donations for Nigerians.

She said if the intergovernmental agency refused to publish its account for Nigerians to see by November 15, she would drag it to court.

She said that had already started working on a pre-action notice to be served on the UN.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said, “I stand here as a minister of woman affairs to demand from UN, all the UN; that we want account of all the money they sourced from donors in the name of Nigeria.

“We want to see the account of it and if you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what has been going on. Then you plead with them, apologise to them and change your ways.

“From 16th of October to November 15th. If we don’t see these reports published for Nigerians to see, we are heading to court. From 16th of October to November 8, they get our pre-action letters.

“That is to prepare them on the 15th, we are heading to court. And I am promising Nigerians that immediately it is that 15th, by the next day, you will hear the suit number and all of you.