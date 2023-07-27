ADVERTISEMENT
UI VC lauds Makinde for appointing a University Don as SSG

News Agency Of Nigeria
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde.
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

UI VC also recalled that Adeyemo had served as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman of Governing Council, Members of Boards, and even as the Director General of Protocols in his administration.

Adeyeno was the pioneer and immediate past deputy vice-chancellor, Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships, UI. This is contained in a letter of appreciation written to the governor and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

Adebowale noted that Makinde had found in UI staff, worthy technocrats to help steer the ship of the state in the past four years. He recalled that UI staff had served as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman of Governing Council, Members of Boards, and even as the Director General of Protocols in his administration.

Adebowale stated that the appointment of Adeyemo as the SSG was a testimonial to the excellent services the previous and still-serving appointees had rendered.

“On behalf of the Council, Senate, Congregation, staff, and students of the university, I express appreciation and pray for a continuously mutually beneficial relationship between the governor’s administration, the university of Ibadan, and Oyo state,” Adebowale said.

