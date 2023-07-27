UI VC lauds Makinde for appointing a University Don as SSG

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) Prof. Kayode Adebowale has lauded Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for appointing Prof. Olanike Adeyemo as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Adeyeno was the pioneer and immediate past deputy vice-chancellor, Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships, UI. This is contained in a letter of appreciation written to the governor and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebowale noted that Makinde had found in UI staff, worthy technocrats to help steer the ship of the state in the past four years. He recalled that UI staff had served as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairman of Governing Council, Members of Boards, and even as the Director General of Protocols in his administration.

Adebowale stated that the appointment of Adeyemo as the SSG was a testimonial to the excellent services the previous and still-serving appointees had rendered.