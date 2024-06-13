ADVERTISEMENT
Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aruwan said that the troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective.

Troops neutralise terrorists' kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna
Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “The infamous terrorist Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising northern Nigeria in the last decade, has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces.

“The troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu (alias Buharin Yadi) and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops under the coordination of their Commander, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

“This took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa Local Government Area(LGA) of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.”

He said the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka and Saulawa areas of Katsina State.

On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri,“ he said.

He said, “Initial assessments indicated that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“It was eventually verified that one of those neutralised was Buharin Yadi.”

He explained that Yadi and his brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in the Kidandan/Galadimawa areas of Giwa LGA.

He named other areas that had been attacked by the fallen terrorists including Sabon Birni/Kerawa areas of Igabi LGA, communities nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and some parts of Niger and Zamfara.

Aruwan said Yadi was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking.

“He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighbouring states.

“The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the Northeast and North-West.

“The breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years.

“The news of his demise spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina States,“ he said.

Aruwan said Governor Uba Sani has expressed his elation at the development, which he described as a pointer to the bravery, pro-activeness and sheer efficiency of the troops involved.

He quoted the Governor as commending Saraso for his sterling leadership and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory.

Sani reassured the security forces in the state of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the government.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that some of the terrorists sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

”Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies,“ Aruwan said.

He said the Kaduna State Security Operations Room was available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature on the phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

While the Commissioner said that special operations against bandits were continuing in the general area, he urged the citizens to continue to volunteer supportive information to the security forces and the government.

