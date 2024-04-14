Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

The operation’s Information Officer, Lt. Suleman Omale, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday.

Omale said the success recorded followed a continued offensive operation against violent extremists to restore normalcy in the North-West region.

He said the troops successfully dominated Babban Doka, Gobirawa Challi and Kabaro communities under the Maru Local Government Area of the state engaging the terrorists in a heavy gun duel on Friday.

“During the operation our troops from the Dansadau area forward operating base exhibited exceptional courage, overpowering the criminal elements and neutralising 12 terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“In a subsequent mop-up, the gallant troops recovered significant weapons and assets from the scene, including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 magazine, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 locally made gun, 1 Dane gun.

“Additionally, the troops also recovered 18 cows, and 10 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists and destroyed them on the spot,” he said.

Omale quoted the Commander 1 Brigade and Sector 1 OPHD, Brig.-Gen. Sani Ahmed commended the resilience, doggedness and gallantry displayed by the troops during the operation.

“Let me urge the gallant troops to maintain the momentum and not to relent until normalcy is fully restored in the region,” Ahmed charged.

