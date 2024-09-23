Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the division’s Spokesman, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, that the operations were held in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Danjuma said that soldiers also destroyed 13 illegal refineries, seized 60,000 litres of stolen petroleum products, and seven boats, and recovered two AK-47 rifles. He further said that eight illegal connection points installed on wellheads and pipelines were uncovered during the operations.

The army official stated that vandals engaged the troops in a gun battle while raiding illegal refining sites in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

“Two vandals were neutralised in the process. Two AK-47 assault rifles, eight magazines and 69 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered,” he said.

Danjuma further stated that troops dismantled four illegal refining sites, seized two boats, and confiscated 6,000 litres of stolen petroleum products during an operation in Bille, Rivers.

“In Odagba village, near Imo River, troops intercepted two wooden boats carrying over 5,000 litres of petroleum products and confiscated two vehicles and four motorcycles abandoned by suspected oil thieves.

“The vehicles and motorcycles were found to contain over 28 sack bags containing 1,700 litres of stolen petroleum products,” he added.

The spokesman said that in other operations at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Okirika in Rivers, soldiers destroyed three illegal refining sites.

“Also destroyed were four wooden boats and 10 metal tanks. We recovered over 6,000 litres of stolen petroleum products,” he stated.

In Delta, the army spokesman disclosed that soldiers intercepted a wooden boat siphoning crude oil from Wellhead 8 at Okpoko Oil Field, Warri South Local Government Area. He said that during an operation in Ika North Local Government Area, troops arrested nine suspects and seized 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Danjuma said that in Ekeremor, Bayelsa, soldiers arrested nine suspects, destroyed three illegal refining sites, recovered 14,000 litres of petroleum products, and 1,500 litres of crude oil, and intercepted four boats.

“At Mbo, Akwa Ibom, our forces intercepted six drums containing 1,500 litres of petrol that were being smuggled to a neighbouring country through the waterways.