Troops kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno firefight

Troops of the 122 Battalion of the Nigerian Army killed two members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, during a surveillance patrol on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

According to an official statement by the Nigerian Army, troops were on patrol when the terrorists were intercepted at Kasasewa check point in Gwoza, Borno State. While two terrorists were killed, others were reported to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

Equipment recovered after the encounter includes three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, six improvised 7.62 MM (SPECIAL) rounds, as well as clothing items which were destroyed.

The encounter happened just a day after troops of 3 Battalion repelled a Boko Haram attack in Logomani, also in Borno, on Wednesday, October 24.

During that encounter, four terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate the Forward Operations Base at Logomani on horsebacks around 11:00 pm.

Two soldiers sustained minor injuries and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) sustained gunshot wounds.

The GOC 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, commended the troops and urged them to remain vigilant at all times.