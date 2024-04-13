Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

They also rescued 133 hostages during the period, Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba stated on Friday in Abuja.

Buba stated that arms recovered from the terrorists included 122 AK47 rifles, 47 locally-fabricated guns, 47 Dane guns, 24 automatic pump action guns, eight locally-fabricated pistols, and Improvised Explosives Devices.

The terrorists also lost 5,083 pieces of ammunition to the troops, he added.

Buba explained that in the Northeast, troops of “Operation Hadin Kai’’ neutralised 68 terrorists, arrested 182 suspects and rescued 53 hostages during the period.

They recovered 58 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 14 fabricated guns, 12 Dane guns, one hand grenade, one bandolier, and 741 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Troops also recovered 510 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and 17 magazines from the region.

Buba stated also that 136 terrorists comprising 24 adult males, 38 adult females and 74 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations between April 3 and April 9.

“On April 4, following an intelligence report on terrorists’ activities, the air component of “Operation Hadin Kai’’ conducted airstrikes on ISWAP/JAS terrorists’ logistics hub and ammunition fabricating factory around the Mandara Mountains.

“Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed as a result of the airstrike.

“Additionally, the air component, in conjunction with Niger’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance troops provided close air support for the land component for an operation at Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

“Overhead, the terrorists were engaged with bombs and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised,” Buba stated.

He stated also that in the North Central geopolitical zone, troops of “Operation Safe Haven’’ neutralised 14 insurgents, arrested 41 violent extremists and rescued three hostages.

He added that troops of “Operation Whirl Stroke’’ neutralised 11 terrorists, arrested 32 violent extremists, rescued 11 hostages and recovered a cache of arms in the region during the week in review.

Buba stated also that in the Northwest, troops of “Operation Hadarin Daji’’ neutralised 62 terrorists, arrested 43 others, rescued 45 hostages and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He stated that the air component of the operation conducted interdiction on terrorists hibernating in settlements in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures destroyed, he added.

Buba also stated that troops of “Operation Whirl Punch’’ neutralised nine terrorists, arrested 18 suspects and rescued seven hostages.

In the South-South, troops of “Operation Delta Safe’’ discovered and destroyed 21 illegal refining sites 51 dugout pits, 24 boats and 21 storage tanks.

Other items recovered and destroyed were 28 coking ovens, four vehicles and two motorcycles.

The spokesman added that troops also recovered 672,350 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,530 litres of illegally refined diesel within the week.

He stated that troops neutralised nine insurgents, arrested 67 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists and recovered 23 weapons and 455 pieces of ammunition.

Buba stated that in the Southeast, troops of “Operation UDO KA’’ neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested 56 violent extremists and rescued 17 hostages during the week in review.

He added that troops also recovered two AK47 rifles, 15 automatic pump action guns, two locally-made pistols and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices in the region.

Also recovered were 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 355 live cartridges.