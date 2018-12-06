Pulse.ng logo
Troops kill 1 Boko Haram insurgent, arrest 2 in Borno

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Troops kill 1 Boko Haram insurgent, arrest 2 in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops had killed one Boko Haram insurgent and arrested two others in ongoing onslaught against the terrorists in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the troops also recovered weapons after dislodging the insurgents from their hide out in the area.

Kukasheka said that troops of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade on Tuesday launched an offensive against the insurgents at Yachida, Korongelen, Bombula and Forfor villages in Damboa.

He explained that the troops engaged the insurgents in battle at Forfor on Tuesday, “neutralized one of them and arrested two others while others escaped with gunshot wounds’’.

The spokesman said that the troop collaborated with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force in the operation which followed a report on the presence of the suspected terrorists in a hideout.

“The Troops came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them at Forfor village.”

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kills 8 soldiers in Yobe attack, 10 terrorists also killed

Kukasheka added that the gallant troops’ recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 21 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a 36-Hand Grenade, magazine pouch and a motorcycle.

According to him, two soldiers sustained injuries and evacuated to the 28 Task Force Brigade field ambulance for medical attention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN

X
