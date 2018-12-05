Boko Haram kills 8 soldiers in Yobe attack, 10 terrorists also killed

news

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that eight soldiers were killed in an attack carried out by Boko Haram terrorists on a military base in Buni Gari village, Yobe State.

According to a report by AFP, Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the military base on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

While the previous death toll disclosed by military sources indicated that two soldiers were killed, new Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Sani Usman, told AFP on Tuesday that eight died as a result of the attack. The Army spokesperson also revealed that 10 terrorists were killed by troops during the attack.

"Eight of our gallant troops paid the supreme price while over 10 Boko Haram terrorists were killed by the troops during the encounter," he said.

The terrorists were reported to have destroyed an armoured vehicle during the attack.

The attack follows a recent resurgence in the group's deadly attacks in the northeast region as it has launched several assaults on military bases.

Two weeks ago, terrorists overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno State during an attack on November 18.

Even though many reports indicated that over 100 soldiers were killed in the attack, with many others missing, the Army disclosed in a statement that 23 soldiers were killed with 31 others injured.

The statement also revealed that terrorists staged a series of attacks on Nigerian troops between November 2 and November 17. The attacks took place in Kukawa, Ngoshe, Kareto and Gajiram, all in Borno, but were 'successfully repelled' by troops who killed 'several members' of the terrorist group. However, 16 soldiers were killed in the attacks while 12 were injured.

The Army also noted that despite systematically degrading Boko Haram in the past three years, the terrorists are staging a resurgence with daring moves that include the increased use of drones against troops' defensive positions and infusion of foreign fighters in their ranks.

The attacks have given rise to public outcry over President Muhammadu Buhari's handling of the terrorist group after his administration has made several claims that the group was 'technically defeated'.

When he spoke at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Borno last week, he urged the Army to remain committed to defeating Boko Haram .

"I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by whatever speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the face of the earth," he said.

He said security remains one of the cardinal objectives of his administration and promised that no effort will be spared to support troops, including reviewing their welfare package.