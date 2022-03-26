11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

Barely a year after crashing, troops of Operation Desert Sanity have found the wreckage of an Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.
The remains of the aircraft was found almost a year after it crashed.
The Nigerian Army said in a short statement on Saturday, March 26, 2022, that the aircraft (NAF 475), belonging to the Nigerian Navy, had gone off the radar with two crew members on board on March 31, 2021.
The statement read, “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.”
