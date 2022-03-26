RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The remains of the aircraft was found almost a year after it crashed.

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest. [Facebook:Nigerian Army]
11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest. [Facebook:Nigerian Army]

Barely a year after crashing, troops of Operation Desert Sanity have found the wreckage of an Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian Army said in a short statement on Saturday, March 26, 2022, that the aircraft (NAF 475), belonging to the Nigerian Navy, had gone off the radar with two crew members on board on March 31, 2021.

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest. [Facebook:Nigerian Army]
11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest. [Facebook:Nigerian Army] Pulse Nigeria

The statement read, “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.”

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Official: APC confirms Adamu as new National Chairman

Official: APC confirms Adamu as new National Chairman

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

Buhari urges universities to develop new curriculum on self-employment

Buhari urges universities to develop new curriculum on self-employment

Kaduna govt confirms attack on airport, says bandits were repelled

Kaduna govt confirms attack on airport, says bandits were repelled

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

Borno, Zamfara emerge winners of 36th National Qur’anic Recitation competition

Borno, Zamfara emerge winners of 36th National Qur’anic Recitation competition

Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, kill security officer, Lagos-bound plane grounded

Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, kill security officer, Lagos-bound plane grounded

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages