Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, on Monday in Abuja.

Buba said that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had on August 29, embarked on a fighting patrol to dislodge terror gathering at Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara and engaged the terrorists en route to the location.

He said that two of the troop's MRAPs got bogged down due to the swampy terrain occasioned by rains during the fight while attempting to outflank the terrorist. According to him, while, troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorists mass up knowing the challenge troops had encountered with the MRAPs.

“Subsequently, troops dismounted and demobilised the MRAPs, when efforts to backload them were futile.

“The sad demobilisation of the MRAPs by troops was to prevent it from being useful to the terrorists after abandonment.

“These situations further illustrate the effect of weather in changing conditions for ground operations,” he said.

Buba also clarified that another viral video propagated from the terrorist camp suggesting the mass killing of allegedly abducted villagers in Sokoto was fake.

According to him, the video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave, saying the incident never took place in Nigeria but in a nearby African country faced with terrorism.

“The terrorist in an act of desperation, tried to manipulate the situation to mislead gullible members of the public.

“The armed forces unequivocally state that at no time were 150 persons abducted in Gobir (Sokoto State).

“The rumoured abduction was deliberately planted by the terrorist to undermine troops' winning efforts and cover up terrorist weakness.

“On the whole, the public is urged to be circumspect of the antics of the terrorist to propagate misinformation, disinformation and fake news as part of their war propaganda effort.

“These situations are not uncommon in war.

“The dynamic and ever-changing environment of war creates some of these experiences.